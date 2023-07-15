Peddler brought from Punjab on production warrant

Chandigarh, July 14
A drug peddler lodged in a Punjab jail — Shivam —has been brought here on a production warrant by the crime branch of Chandigarh Police after another drug smuggler — Shanwaz of Nayagaon, who was arrested last month for possessing heroin — revealed the former’s involvement in the crime.
Shanwaz was nabbed with 60-gram heroin on June 16. Around 6.65 more grams of heroin were recovered during a raid at his house.
During the interrogation Shanwaz told the police that Shivam, a resident of Ludhiana, had supplied the drugs to him.
A team of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) subsequently raided Shivam’s house and found that he had already been nabbed by the Punjab Special Task Force (STF) with 1.44 kg of heroin. A case was also registered in this regard in Mohali.
The police said that Shivam, who was lodged in the Ludhiana Central Jail, has been brought here on a production warrant for interrogation so that his involvement in the supply of drugs could be ascertained.
