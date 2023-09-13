Peddler held with ganja

Chandigarh, September 12
A drug peddler has been arrested by the UT police for allegedly possessing 20.300 kg ganja and a pistol. A team of Mauli Jagran police station led by SHO Inspector Satnam Singh was patrolling near CTU workshop, Raipur Kalan, when the accused — Arun Kumar (32) — arrived there on a scooter. The cops intercepted the accused and found that he was carrying a bag containing ganja. A search led to the recovery of a pistol and six live cartridges.
The police said the accused during questioning revealed that the ganja was meant to be sold in Rajiv colony, Sector 17, Panchkula. “A person named Happy of Baltana had supplied the contraband,” said a police official. The accused was produced in a local court, which sent him to two-day police remand.
