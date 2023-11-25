Peddler held with heroin

Panchkula, November 24
The police arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 24.70 gm of heroin from him here today.
A case has been registered against the suspect, identified as Dilbagh Singh, alias Soni, a resident of Sector 20 here, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The police said they had received a tip-off that the suspect would reach the government school at Sector 20 in a white car to deliver a banned narcotic substance. The police laid a trap and nabbed the peddler with heroin.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Rajasthan assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot held 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Jind 'rape' victim under psychiatric treatment, left school, says activist
Met the student twice, who pressed for justice
IT firms ready to act in 7 days: Centre on tackling deepfakes
Companies agree to align 11 types of content with guidelines