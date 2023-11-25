Peddler held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 24

The police arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered 24.70 gm of heroin from him here today.

A case has been registered against the suspect, identified as Dilbagh Singh, alias Soni, a resident of Sector 20 here, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The police said they had received a tip-off that the suspect would reach the government school at Sector 20 in a white car to deliver a banned narcotic substance. The police laid a trap and nabbed the peddler with heroin.

