DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Peddler lands in police net

Peddler lands in police net

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:14 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The police arrested a smuggler for allegedly supplying cannabis from Himachal to the Pinjore-Kalka region. The Anti-Narcotics Cell team apprehended the accused, identified as Vinod Kumar, 23, a resident of Tipra, Kalka.

Advertisement

The police recovered 3 kg 155 g of cannabis from his possession.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off about a youth selling cannabis under the flyover near Mallah Mor, on the road towards Himshikha Colony, Pinjore. Acting swiftly, the team led by in-charge Praveen Kumar caught the suspect and recovered the contraband from a plastic bag.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had been supplying cannabis from Himachal Pradesh to Kalka and Pinjore for a long time. A case has been registered under Section 20 of the NDPS Act at Pinjore Police Station.

The accused was produced before court and remanded to three days’ police custody for interrogation.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts