Peddler lands in police net

The police arrested a smuggler for allegedly supplying cannabis from Himachal to the Pinjore-Kalka region. The Anti-Narcotics Cell team apprehended the accused, identified as Vinod Kumar, 23, a resident of Tipra, Kalka.

The police recovered 3 kg 155 g of cannabis from his possession.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell received a tip-off about a youth selling cannabis under the flyover near Mallah Mor, on the road towards Himshikha Colony, Pinjore. Acting swiftly, the team led by in-charge Praveen Kumar caught the suspect and recovered the contraband from a plastic bag.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had been supplying cannabis from Himachal Pradesh to Kalka and Pinjore for a long time. A case has been registered under Section 20 of the NDPS Act at Pinjore Police Station.

The accused was produced before court and remanded to three days’ police custody for interrogation.