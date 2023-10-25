Pedestrian dies in accident in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Dharmender Kumar of Sector 34 has reported a motorcycle rider, Satinder Singh of Kansal, hit his wife, Khusboo, on the Sector 33/34 road on Monday. She was shifted to the GMCH-32 where she died during treatment. A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Immigration ‘fraud’ reported

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 49, Kishan Singh, and others have alleged that the owner of Sparx Overseas, Sector 34, here cheated them of Rs 22.80 lakh over providing work visa of Singapore and Dubai in September 2021. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered.