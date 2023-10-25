Pedestrian dies in accident in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Dharmender Kumar of Sector 34 has reported a motorcycle rider, Satinder Singh of Kansal, hit his wife, Khusboo, on the Sector 33/34 road on Monday. She was shifted to the GMCH-32 where she died during treatment. A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered. TNS
Immigration ‘fraud’ reported
Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 49, Kishan Singh, and others have alleged that the owner of Sparx Overseas, Sector 34, here cheated them of Rs 22.80 lakh over providing work visa of Singapore and Dubai in September 2021. A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...