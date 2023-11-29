Pedestrian dies in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A pedestrian died after being hit by an SUV at Faidan village. Vijay, a resident of Faidan village, reported that an SUV, allegedly driven by Shafiq Ahmed, hit his wife Aarti near their home. She got injured and was admitted to the PGI where she succumbed to injuries. The police have registered a case at the Sector 31 station. The suspect was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Vehicle thief arrested

Chandigarh: A vehicle thief has been arrested by the police. Three scooters have been recovered from his possession. The suspect, identified as Deepak (32), a resident of Burail, has a criminal past. Four cases, including an NDPS case, are already registered against him in Chandigarh. TNS

Police official completes tenure

Chandigarh: UT SSP (Traffic and Security) Manisha Chaudhary has been repatriated to her parent state of Haryana after completion of three-year tenure. The 2011 batch IPS officer will be relieved on November 30. Chaudhary had joined the UT police in November 2020. UT officials said the charge of SSP (Traffic and Security) will be looked after by SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. TNS

Accused flees custody, held

Chandigarh: A drug peddler, who was arrested in an NDPS case, fled police custody but was nabbed within a few hours after his escape. Lakhan (32), a Mauli Jagran resident, had been nabbed near Hallo Majra with possessing 12.70-gram heroin. The accused, who was on two-day police remand, gave the police the slip while he was taken to Mauli Complex for recovery.

School shines in kho-kho

Chandigarh: Government Model High School, Sector 42, won twin medals in the U-14 interschool kho-kho tournament. In the boys’ final, the Sector 42 team recorded an 11-6 win over Government Model High School, Sector 7. In the semifinals, the side defeated Government Model High School, Sector 8, by a margin of eight points. In the girls’ final, the Sector 42 team recorded a 14-1 win over Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 45. In the semis, the side posted a narrow 9-8 win over Government Model High School, Maloya. TNS

Gurukul Global wins tourney

Chandigarh: In the recently concluded Rao Jai Singh Basketball Memorial Tournament, Gurukul Global School emerged victorious. In a nail-biting finish, the side posted an 83-72 win over hosts New Public School, Sector 18. Sanju Gajbhiye, Gaurav Kumar Singh, Ravinder Kaushik, Jatin, Jaskaran Singh, Yatharth Sharma, Divye Boora, Manish, Yash, Ajju Hooda, Prashant and Kunal Grewal represented the team. TNS

2,100 players to be in state games

Panchkula: Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated the first phase of state-level sports in Mahakumbh at Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium, Sector 3. A total of 2100 players from all the districts of the state are set to participate in the Khel Mahakumbh. A total of 24 sports were included, out of which five will be held here. The Panchkula Sports Promotion Society has been organising badminton, volleyball and cricket competitions in the district for several years. TNS

Alka Rana wins women’s singles

Panchkula: On the concluding day of the annual badminton tournament (doubles) by badminton group Cassia, Amanvir and Vrushank claimed the U-12 doubles title. Vedant and Sahal won the category of 12–16 years, while BK Thakur and Prithvi Raj Janartha claimed the above 55-year category. Alka Rana won the women's singles category by defeating Pankaj Gupta. TNS

