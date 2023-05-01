Pedestrian dies in accident in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unidentified pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run accident. Anuj Yadav reported that a vehicle sped away after hitting a pedestrian near the ITI light point. The police were informed about the incident and the victim was admitted to the PGI, where he died during treatment. The complainant noted down the registration number of the vehicle. The police have registered a case at the Industrial Area police station and started investigation. TNS

Man held with stolen bike

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Sandeep, a resident of Phase VII, Mohali, for riding a stolen motorcycle bearing a fake registration number. He was nabbed in Sector 48. A case against him has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. The police said the motorcycle was stolen from Mauli Jagran in June 2022. TNS

Two booked for cheating

Chandigarh: Two persons have been booked for cheating a resident of Sector 8. Krishan Chand Sokhey alleged that Rajiv Sharma and Sanjay Makkar, from a finance company, issued him a fake sanction letter for a loan of Rs 3.50 crore and duped him of Rs 58 lakh on the pretext of depositing the processing fee and taxes between July 2020 and December 2022. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station and started investigation.

UT’s Tarini bags silver in squash

Chandigarh: Tarini Mirdha from Chandigarh claimed second position in the Southern Slam Squash Championship, which concluded in Chennai. The tournament is an important part of the Asian Circuit tournament. She claimed the silver medal in the girls’ U-11 event. A student of Vivek High School, Sector 38, the ace squash player went against Deepa Debiram (11-2, 11-5, 11-7) to settle for a silver. Earlier, she defeated Aditi Nair (11-1, 11-0, 11-3), Swara Trehan (11-0, 11-2, 11-1), Sanaita Singh (11-8, 11-6, 11-6) and Hana Reia Haridharan (11-3, 11-3, 11-6) to qualify for the final. TNS

Narinder 2nd in shot put event

Chandigarh: Karishma claimed first position in the 100m event of the Cerebral Palsy National Athletics Championship, held in New Delhi. Narinder Sahota, a student of Asha School, Chandimandir, claimed second position and Pooja stood third in the shot put event. The Para Sports Society of Chandigarh (PSSC) participated in the national championship under the leadership of Kashmira Singh. A total of 11 local students participated in this event. TNS

2 held in drug cases

Fatehgarh Sahib: The district police have arrested two drug peddlers. In the first case, the Bassi Pathana police seized a kg of opium from a scooterist, Gurpreet Singh of Nandpur village. In the other case, a biker, Inderjit Singh of Kalaur, was held with 70-kg poppy husk at a naka near Rasulpur village. — OC

Death trap: A damaged manhole lid poses a threat to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, at the Nagla road turn on the Singhpura light point in Zirakpur on Sunday. Tribune photo: Prabhat Katiyar