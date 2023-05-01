 Pedestrian dies in accident in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

in brief

Pedestrian dies in accident in Chandigarh

Pedestrian dies in accident in Chandigarh

An unidentified pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run accident. Anuj Yadav reported that a vehicle sped away after hitting a pedestrian near the ITI light point. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unidentified pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run accident. Anuj Yadav reported that a vehicle sped away after hitting a pedestrian near the ITI light point. The police were informed about the incident and the victim was admitted to the PGI, where he died during treatment. The complainant noted down the registration number of the vehicle. The police have registered a case at the Industrial Area police station and started investigation. TNS

Man held with stolen bike

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Sandeep, a resident of Phase VII, Mohali, for riding a stolen motorcycle bearing a fake registration number. He was nabbed in Sector 48. A case against him has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. The police said the motorcycle was stolen from Mauli Jagran in June 2022. TNS

Two booked for cheating

Chandigarh: Two persons have been booked for cheating a resident of Sector 8. Krishan Chand Sokhey alleged that Rajiv Sharma and Sanjay Makkar, from a finance company, issued him a fake sanction letter for a loan of Rs 3.50 crore and duped him of Rs 58 lakh on the pretext of depositing the processing fee and taxes between July 2020 and December 2022. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station and started investigation.

UT’s Tarini bags silver in squash

Chandigarh: Tarini Mirdha from Chandigarh claimed second position in the Southern Slam Squash Championship, which concluded in Chennai. The tournament is an important part of the Asian Circuit tournament. She claimed the silver medal in the girls’ U-11 event. A student of Vivek High School, Sector 38, the ace squash player went against Deepa Debiram (11-2, 11-5, 11-7) to settle for a silver. Earlier, she defeated Aditi Nair (11-1, 11-0, 11-3), Swara Trehan (11-0, 11-2, 11-1), Sanaita Singh (11-8, 11-6, 11-6) and Hana Reia Haridharan (11-3, 11-3, 11-6) to qualify for the final. TNS

Narinder 2nd in shot put event

Chandigarh: Karishma claimed first position in the 100m event of the Cerebral Palsy National Athletics Championship, held in New Delhi. Narinder Sahota, a student of Asha School, Chandimandir, claimed second position and Pooja stood third in the shot put event. The Para Sports Society of Chandigarh (PSSC) participated in the national championship under the leadership of Kashmira Singh. A total of 11 local students participated in this event. TNS

2 held in drug cases

Fatehgarh Sahib: The district police have arrested two drug peddlers. In the first case, the Bassi Pathana police seized a kg of opium from a scooterist, Gurpreet Singh of Nandpur village. In the other case, a biker, Inderjit Singh of Kalaur, was held with 70-kg poppy husk at a naka near Rasulpur village. — OC

Death trap: A damaged manhole lid poses a threat to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, at the Nagla road turn on the Singhpura light point in Zirakpur on Sunday. Tribune photo: Prabhat Katiyar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana

2
Nation

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan says ready to resign if protesters go back; alleges Bajrang Punia, Deepender Hooda hatched plot

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin man found guilty of killing teens who played doorbell-ringing prank at his house in US

4
Himachal

Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees

5
Nation

Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode

6
Himachal

Shimla traffic: Short halts at entry points to decongest city during tourist season

7
Nation

Wholesale reservation frustrates purpose of quota, says Supreme Court

8
Nation

Air India pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA issues show cause notices to airline CEO, head of flight safety

9
Business

Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article, announces Elon Musk

10
Nation

IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

Been spiritual journey for me: PM on ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast at UN

Been spiritual journey for me: PM on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN

BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...

Mum on Adani, China, it’s ‘maun ki baat’: Cong

Mum on Adani, China, it's 'maun ki baat': Cong

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems

India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems

Amitabh Kant is India's G20 Sherpa

British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship

British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship

Syal, who starred in hit BBC comedies, 'Goodness Gracious Me...

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana


Cities

View All

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Road mishap snuffs out 3 young lives in Tarn Taran

Amritsar Rural Police chase gang of robbers, nab one

Conman's bank accounts frozen, police launch hunt to nab accomplices

'Take steps to revive canal irrigation system in Amritsar district'

Amritsar residents open Phatak No.22 ROB without formal function

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

A first: Smart water meters installed in Mani Majra area

2G system obsolete, Burail jail to have new jammers

Removal of weed, plastic waste from Sukhna Choe begins

Chandigarh seeks WFI help to contain monkey menace

24 years on, former CM Beant Singh’s killer Jagtar Singh Tara visits native village

Illegal structures near fort razed

Illegal structures near fort razed

Delhi’s AQI in Jan-Apr ‘best’ in past few years

Delhi HC upholds man’s life term for assaulting 5-year-old

1 held for running fake travel agency

CBI arrests ASI of Delhi Police for taking bribe

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

Lok Insaaf Party will extend support to BJP in Jalandhar Lok Sabha polls: Former AAP ally Simarjit Bains

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Settled in Ludhiana for decades, migrant families struck by tragedy in seconds

Scattered bodies spread panic among helpless area residents

Toxic gas kills 11 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civic body, LIT in dock over fixing interlocking tiles

No positive Covid case in Ludhiana district

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

250 patients examined at medical camp in Nabha

Millets good source of protein: Expert

2 nabbed for abetting youth’s suicide

2 held with 1-kg opium, 70-kg poppy husk

Rs 2.27 crore to be spent on projects in Patiala: Minister