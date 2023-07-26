Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Head Constable Jitender Kumar reported that a black car sped away after hitting a pedestrian on the road between the Kishangarh turn and the St Kabir school light point. The victim, aged around 60, sustained injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have registered a case under Section 279 and 304-A of the IPC at Sector 26 station. TNS

Gold chain snatched

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched the gold chain of a woman. A resident of Nayagaon reported that unidentified persons snatched her chain near the CRPF check post adjacent to the Chandigarh-Nayagaon barrier. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station and investigation started. TNS

Man caught while stealing purse

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 28 was caught while pickpocketing. Santosh Kumar reported that Ravi was caught red-handed stealing his purse containing Rs 1,000 and documents at the booth market in Sector 27. The police registered a case at the Sector 26 station and arrested the suspect.

Sports kits distributed

Chandigarh: The politician and philanthropist Sanjay Tandon-led Competent Foundation recently distributed sports kits among players at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22A. As many as 40 football and six kickboxing players were awarded with their sports kits. Tandon said that under the programme, a total of 175 sports kits will be distributed among government school students. TNS

Grandmaster receives Award

Panchkula: Grandmaster Bikram S Thapa, the founder of the Shastrang Indian Modern Martial Art, was conferred with the National Martial Arts Pride Award 2023 by the CMA Sports Foundation. Thapa, a 9th Degree black-belt holder, has made a tremendous contribution to the martial arts community over the past 39 years. TNS

Grievance panel meeting today

Panchkula: Minister of State for Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Om Prakash Yadav will chair a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee here on Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni said in addition to the non-official members of the committee, senior officials from the district and police administration would also attend the meeting. TNS

INTACH Ambala adjudged best

Ambala: The Ambala chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has won the best chapter award for the fifth consecutive year. INTACH Ambala convener Col RD Singh (retd) said, “The award reflects the chapter’s dedication and keen interest in heritage activities. The chapter has activated heritage clubs in over 30 schools and colleges. Ambala has a rich history, and a number of valuable heritage sites, which can boost tourism.” TNS

BSP protests against govts

Fatehgarh Sahib: The district unit of BSP on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the DC office against the alleged failure of the state and Union governments in protecting the rights of the Dalit community. Addressing the gathering, state BSP president Jasbir Singh Garhi alleged that people of the state were devastated due to recent floods and crops were completely destroyed, but the government neither took any step to save them nor announced any compensation for those affected. Lashing out at the Union Government, he said it failed to protect the people of Manipur. He said the BSP would hold a protest in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state on July 27 to seek justice for the Manipur victims on July 27. OC

Assn gets new chief

Chandigarh: Jasbir Singh was elected as the Chandigarh Mallakhamb Association president and Rajinder Sharma the general secretary during the annual general body meeting of the association. — TNS