 Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run : The Tribune India

in brief

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: An unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident. Head Constable Jitender Kumar reported that a black car sped away after hitting a pedestrian on the road between the Kishangarh turn and the St Kabir school light point. The victim, aged around 60, sustained injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have registered a case under Section 279 and 304-A of the IPC at Sector 26 station. TNS

Gold chain snatched

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched the gold chain of a woman. A resident of Nayagaon reported that unidentified persons snatched her chain near the CRPF check post adjacent to the Chandigarh-Nayagaon barrier. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station and investigation started. TNS

Man caught while stealing purse

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 28 was caught while pickpocketing. Santosh Kumar reported that Ravi was caught red-handed stealing his purse containing Rs 1,000 and documents at the booth market in Sector 27. The police registered a case at the Sector 26 station and arrested the suspect.

Sports kits distributed

Chandigarh: The politician and philanthropist Sanjay Tandon-led Competent Foundation recently distributed sports kits among players at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22A. As many as 40 football and six kickboxing players were awarded with their sports kits. Tandon said that under the programme, a total of 175 sports kits will be distributed among government school students. TNS

Grandmaster receives Award

Panchkula: Grandmaster Bikram S Thapa, the founder of the Shastrang Indian Modern Martial Art, was conferred with the National Martial Arts Pride Award 2023 by the CMA Sports Foundation. Thapa, a 9th Degree black-belt holder, has made a tremendous contribution to the martial arts community over the past 39 years. TNS

Grievance panel meeting today

Panchkula: Minister of State for Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Om Prakash Yadav will chair a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committee here on Wednesday afternoon. Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni said in addition to the non-official members of the committee, senior officials from the district and police administration would also attend the meeting. TNS

INTACH Ambala adjudged best

Ambala: The Ambala chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has won the best chapter award for the fifth consecutive year. INTACH Ambala convener Col RD Singh (retd) said, “The award reflects the chapter’s dedication and keen interest in heritage activities. The chapter has activated heritage clubs in over 30 schools and colleges. Ambala has a rich history, and a number of valuable heritage sites, which can boost tourism.” TNS

BSP protests against govts

Fatehgarh Sahib: The district unit of BSP on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the DC office against the alleged failure of the state and Union governments in protecting the rights of the Dalit community. Addressing the gathering, state BSP president Jasbir Singh Garhi alleged that people of the state were devastated due to recent floods and crops were completely destroyed, but the government neither took any step to save them nor announced any compensation for those affected. Lashing out at the Union Government, he said it failed to protect the people of Manipur. He said the BSP would hold a protest in all 13 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state on July 27 to seek justice for the Manipur victims on July 27. OC

Assn gets new chief

Chandigarh: Jasbir Singh was elected as the Chandigarh Mallakhamb Association president and Rajinder Sharma the general secretary during the annual general body meeting of the association. — TNS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

2
Trending

Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

3
Punjab

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

4
Nation

PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

5
Trending

Baba Ramdev spotted driving Rs 1.5 crore Land Rover SUV; video goes viral

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

7
Punjab

Day after Punjab Governor's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

8
Haryana

Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda acquitted in Geetika Sharma suicide case

9
Trending

Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Private university asked to refund excess fees charged from 2 ex-students, fined Rs 1 crore

Don't Miss

View All
Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Top News

SC raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...

Broadband curbs eased in Manipur

Broadband curbs eased in Manipur

2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads

2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads

No loss of human life, livestock reported

Despite ‘Beti Bachao’ plan, 13 states see dip in gender ratio

Despite 'Beti Bachao' plan, 13 states see dip in gender ratio

44% LS, 31% RS members facing criminal cases

44% LS, 31% RS members facing criminal cases


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Operators fail to spare Jawaharlal Nehru, loose overhead wires hang near his statue

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in House

BJP councillor slams MC over failure to curb dog menace

‘0001’ goes for Rs 16 lakh, Chandigarh RLA rakes in Rs 1.97 crore

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in Geetika suicide case

AAP slams BJP; Raghav Chadha seeks President’s rule in Manipur

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Union Cabinet clears Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Snakebite cases rise, 49 reported in July

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised