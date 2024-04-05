Pedestrian dies in road accident

Chandigarh: Vipin (17) of Khuda Alisher, died after he was hit by a motorcycle on the Kansal road. He was rushed to GMSH-16, where he was declared brought dead. Biker Raj Kumar was held and later released on bail. TNS
Rs 6L stolen from Mani Majra shop
Chandigarh: Unidentified person(s) stole Rs 6 lakh and clothes from a shop in Mani Majra. An FIR on the complaint of Punit Kumar was lodged.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port
11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...
Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel
The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...
Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours
Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...