Pedestrian dies in road accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Vipin (17) of Khuda Alisher, died after he was hit by a motorcycle on the Kansal road. He was rushed to GMSH-16, where he was declared brought dead. Biker Raj Kumar was held and later released on bail. TNS

Rs 6L stolen from Mani Majra shop

Chandigarh: Unidentified person(s) stole Rs 6 lakh and clothes from a shop in Mani Majra. An FIR on the complaint of Punit Kumar was lodged.

