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Home / Chandigarh / Pedestrian hit by biker, dies in New Chandigarh

Pedestrian hit by biker, dies in New Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:40 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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A pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in New Chandigarh on Sunday afternoon.
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The victim was identified as Prem Lal Mahajan (71), a native of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

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In her complaint to the police, Priya Mahajan, the daughter-in-law of the victim, stated that they were going to the market when an unidentified biker hit him from behind and fled the spot.

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The victim sustained injuries on head and arms and was rushed to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital in Mohali where doctors declared him dead.

The complainant, a resident of Altus Society in New Chandigarh, said the biker's registration plate fell on the road after the accident. It was later handed over to the police.

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On the basis of the complaint, a hit-and-run case was registered at the Mullanpur police station. The police have launched a search for the biker.

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