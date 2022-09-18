Pedestrian hurt in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Behlana resident Bhupinder Singh reported that a biker hit him while he was walking in Makhan Majra on September 16. The victim sustained injuries and was admitted to the GMCH-32. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Phone snatched

Chandigarh: A resident of Jhampur in Mohali Parmod Singh, reported that unidentified persons on a scooty snatched his mobile phone near the cricket stadium chowk on September 16. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Gurukul school cagers bag gold

Chandigarh: Gurukul Global School won the boys’ U-17 inter-school basketball tournament. The team bagged the gold medal by defeating Vivek High School (48-26). Meanwhile, former national and international basketball players of the school were also honoured. Parveen Setya, Director, honoured six cagers, who made the school proud by representing the city at the national and international level. Their mentor and coach Jugraj Singh Baidwan was also felicitated. Amrendar Nayak, Rohan Roy, Abhishek, Sunny, Ajmer and Sanju, all former students of Gurukul Global School, were given cash prizes. TNS

Deepinder pedals to glory

Chandigarh: Deepinder Kaur claimed first position in the women’s individual (30km) time trial during the Chandigarh State Road Cycling Championship on Saturday. She claimed the top spot in 1:15.33s. Jasmine claimed second position in 1:12.14s, whereas Navyjot Kaur finished third in 1:55.19s. TNS

Tennis meet from Oct 8

Chandigarh: Vivek Tennis Academy will organise the local open tennis tournament for U-12 age group from October 8 to 9. Interested players can confirm their entries with the organisers before October 7 (2pm).