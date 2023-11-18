Pedestrian hurt in accident

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A pedestrian was injured in an accident near the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. The victim, Prince (18), alleged that Deepraj, a resident of Hallo Majra, who was riding a motorcycle, hit him near gate number 2 of the hospital. A case has been registered. TNS

Two held with illegal liquor

Chandigarh: District Crime Cell of the police nabbed Maya Ram of Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra, with 24 bottles and 50 nips of countrymade liquor, and 20 halves of English wine. He was booked under the Excise Act and later released on bail. Rajat of Jagatpura, Mohali, was held at Faidan village with three boxes of liquor. He was later released on bail. TNS

23-yr-old hangs self to death

Mohali: Mani Majra resident Riyaz Khan (23), who had been living with a girl in a rented flat in Kharar, reportedly hanged himself to death on Friday. Khan, who had only studied up to Class X and had no job, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room. The police took possession of the body and kept it in the mortuary of a hospital in Kharar. TNS

Groups clash in Nayagaon

Mohali: Tensions prevailed in Nayagaon on Thursday as two factions of the gurdwara management committee clashed ahead of the Gurpurb celebrations. The police are currently investigating the matter.