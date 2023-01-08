Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur: Ganesh Kumar (35) of Sukhna Colony died after being hit by a speeding SUV on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway on Saturday. He was crossing the road when the SUV hit him and sped away. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. TNS

11 booked for drunken driving

Chandigarh: The UT traffic police laid three anti-drunken driving nakas in the city on the January 6 night. During the drive, 11 persons were booked for driving under the influence of liquor. Four vehicles were impounded. TNS

Man booked in dowry case

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked a resident of Ludhiana in a dowry case. The complainant stated that her husband, a resident of Ludhiana, harassed her and demanded more dowry. A case under Sections 406 and 498-A of the IPC was registered at the Women police station on January 6. TNS

Phone, cash snatched

Chandigarh: A Dhanas resident, Tulsi Ram, 53, stated that two unknown persons snatched his mobile phone and Rs 3,000 from near Shree Nath Marble at Dhanas on January 5. A case under Sections 379-A and 34 of the IPC was registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

14-yr-old boy goes missing

Chandigarh: A teenager has reportedly gone missing from his home in Sector 44 here on January 6. In a complaint to the police, Lakhwinder Singh reported that his 14-year-old son was missing/abducted from his home on January 6. A case under Section 363 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Two-day Athletics carnival in city

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Masters Athletics Association will organise the 1st Tricity Three-Generation Open Athletics Carnival 2022-23 (Kids + Parents + Grandparents) at the Sports Complex in Sector 46 here from January 21 to 22. It will be held under the aegis of the Chandigarh Athletics Association. An athlete who is residing, studying or working in Chandigarh, Mohali or Panchkula (tricity) will only be eligible to participate in this championship. Those interested can confirm their entries at https://chandigarhmasterathletics.com/.