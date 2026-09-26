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Home / Chandigarh / Pedestrian lights to be installed at vulnerable spots in Chandigarh

Pedestrian lights to be installed at vulnerable spots in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:22 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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To ensure safer road crossings for pedestrians at busy locations, the UT Administration has decided to install pelican lights at vulnerable junctions across the city.

According to officials, the lights will be installed near the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on the Sector 30-32 road; on Madhya Marg at Khuda Lohora; near the Panjab University-PGIMER main gate; near the Grain Market bus stop in Sector 26; near Panjab University (PU) Gate No. 3; and on the Sector 26/27 Polytechnic College Road.

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The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Road Safety Committee. The committee also decided to install automatic traffic control (ATC) lights at the T-point of Industrial Area, Phase I, Panchkula, and at the Baltana turn to ease traffic congestion on the stretch from the Hallo Majra light point towards Panchkula and Industrial Area, Phase I.

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Regarding traffic congestion in front of the PGIMER OPD gate and in Sector 11 during peak hours from 8 am to noon, it was decided to deploy traffic police personnel at the sites during the peak period to ensure smooth movement of traffic and minimise congestion. A traffic survey will also be conducted near PGI Chowk to assess the congestion reportedly caused by “langar” service.

On the proposal to remove the divider at the railway bridge between the Railway Station light point and the Transport Area junction on Madhya Marg, the Engineering Department informed the committee that levelling the bridge and removing the divider was not feasible due to structural constraints.

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The meeting also revealed that 115 CCTV cameras across the city were non-functional, while zebra-crossing markings were required at 80 locations. The departments concerned were directed to take corrective action.

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