Peer Muchalla dwellers protest official apathy

Mohali, July 29
Peer Muchalla residents today staged a protest against the governments of Punjab and Haryana over waterlogging in the area, due to which a man died of electrocution.
On July 25, Shiv Kumar (29), a resident of Bliss Avenue, Peer Muchalla, was electrocuted as he tried to remove his scooty from near a panel for electricity meters in the waterlogged parking lot. Hearing his shrieks, neighbours rushed to rescue him, but couldn’t do anything as they realised current was running in the waterlogged parking. The power supply had to be switched off to bring out the body.
During the demonstration today, area councillor Gursewak Singh and residents alleged that no action had been taken to prevent waterlogging in the area.
“The governments of both the states have not taken any action to prevent flooding in the area. Residents are facing many problems due to waterlogging. They want a permanent solution to the problem as the monsoon season has just begun,” Singh said.
Residents alleged that the Zirakpur MC officials and local MLA have toured the area but did not do anything to mitigate their suffering.
