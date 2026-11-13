In a major relief, the District Court, Chandigarh, will launch a special drive from November 16 for disposal of overdue pending traffic challans.

Initially, challans under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act — issued for zebra-crossing and wrong-parking violations — will be taken up. Though the Act provides a fine up to Rs 500, only Rs 100 will be charged under the special drive.

In the first phase, 8,500 overdue traffic challans issued between September 2023 and March 2024 have been taken up for disposal. 500 challans each have been assigned to 17 courts.

The list of these 8,500 challans is available on the official website of the District Court, Chandigarh. Each court has a separate payment link available on the official website and payment can be made through the link or at the courts through payment machines. For online payment through NEFT or Net Banking, nominal bank charges shall be applicable, however payment through UPI is free.

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Messages regarding such challans are being sent to the violators through the auto-generated CIS system, in which details of the challan, i.e. TRF number and date are mentioned. To avoid any kind of cyber fraud, no payment link will be sent through these messages.