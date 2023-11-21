Pension court at Mohali DAC tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 20

To resolve the complaints of pensioners, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department is setting up a pension court in the meeting hall of the District Administrative Complex, Mohali, on the occasion of Audit Day on November 22.

Officials of the departments concerned will be present to resolve the complaints. Pensioners can bring their or family pension cases in the court from 11 am to 4 pm.

#Mohali