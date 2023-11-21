Pension court at Mohali DAC tomorrow

Mohali, November 20
To resolve the complaints of pensioners, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department is setting up a pension court in the meeting hall of the District Administrative Complex, Mohali, on the occasion of Audit Day on November 22.
Officials of the departments concerned will be present to resolve the complaints. Pensioners can bring their or family pension cases in the court from 11 am to 4 pm.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Wider pipe installed for food supply to workers; global expert visits site
New drilling machines on way to Silkyara tunnel | Vertical p...
2+2 Meeting: India, Australia vow to firm up defence, maritime ties
Indo-Pacific, West Asia figure in talks
Six arrested for burning crop residue in Kaithal
Released on bail later