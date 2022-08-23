Pensioners' assn to stage protest

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 22
The Punjab Government Pensioners Association will hold a state-level protest in Sangrur on August 26 in support of their demands. The decision was taken at a meeting held here today, said association state president Thakur Singh.
He said despite memorandums, the government had not taken any step to discuss or resolve their issues. They were left with no other option except to protest in Sangrur, the home town of Chief Minister and Finance Minister.
