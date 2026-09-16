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Home / Chandigarh / Pensioners’ protest on September 18

Pensioners’ protest on September 18

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The Association of Retired Officers of Indian Audit and Accounts Department, Chandigarh, will hold a demonstration in Sector 17 here on September 18 to press for their demands.

The Central Government pensioners are demanding scrapping of the Validation Act, 2025; restoration of the pension benefits established by the Nakara judgment; amendment of the terms of reference of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) to include pension revision of all existing beneficiaries; merger of 50% DA/DR with pay/pension; grant of interim relief pending implementation of the 8th CPC report; restoration of commutation after 10 years and eight months; and ensuring parity in pension.

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The protest, which will be organised in collaboration with the Coordination Committee of the Central Government Pensioners’ Association, Chandigarh, will be held at 11.30 am near Sindhi Sweets.

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