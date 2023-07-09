People in distress as water enters houses across Mohali due to heavy rain, administration issues flood control room numbers

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, July 9

Rain water entered in hundreds of houses in Mohali with Sector 71, Mataur Village, Phase-3B2, Phase-3B1, Phase-7, Phase-2, Phase-5, and Phase-1 residents among the worst sufferers.

Houses in Sector 71 near Airport Road were inundated in knee-deep water. Residents said goods worth lakhs have been damaged in the incessant rain since yesterday. Cars parked in low lying areas of Mohali were also stuck in waterlogged streets. Road users said Airport Road was flooded with over two-feet rainwater at several places.

Ward No.5 councillor Baljit Kaur said, “I called up the fire brigade, but it got stuck due to high water level on the road. The suction pump has also stopped working here.”

Senior Deputy Mayor Amrik Singh Somal said on Sector 71 many houseshold goods and cars were damaged due to rainwater. Mohali MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur visited the area early in the morning.

Nayagaon, Kansal and Mullanpur area went powerless as feeder supply was snapped reportedly due to heavy rain. The PSPCL officials said they are patrolling the area and trying to restore the supply.

Meanwhile, Mohali administration has issued flood control room numbers in three sub divisions.

Following are the flood control landline numbers- Mohali-0172-2219505, Dera Bassi-01762-283224, Kharar-0160-2280853.

Additionally, mobile numbers have also been issued in case landlines are not reached

#Mohali