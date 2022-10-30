People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 29

A sizable population of the city lives outside “lal dora” in villages. They have voting rights, but are deprived of many basic facilities. The Administration is now considering providing water connections to these households.

40,000 families Living outside ‘lal dora’ in city 6,000 people at Faidan village using water tankers for past 10 years What is ‘lal dora’ The “lal dora” is a red line which separates the village habitation from agricultural land. 18 villages to benefit Eighteen villages were merged with the MC in phases, but the nomenclature of the land outside the ‘lal dora’ remains unchanged under the provision of the Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act 1952.

The “lal dora” is a red line separating the village habitation from agricultural land.

Houses constructed outside the “lal dora” have electricity connections, but no water connections. Residents of various localities, including Faidan, are dependent on water tankers for their daily chores.

The local councillors have been demanding water connections for a long time. At the MC House meeting in 2021, a proposal to provide water connections to the houses outside the “lal dora” was also passed. Though the Administration did not approve it, this time, it has decided to consider it again in view of the problems faced by the people.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said directions had been issued to Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra to study the policies of other states and send a proposal again to the Administration, so that a decision could be taken on providing basic amenities to the people living outside the ‘lal dora’. He further clarified that people would not be able to use the water connection as a legal document.

Jasbir Singh, AAP councillor from Ward 21, said nearly 10,000 people were living outside the ‘lal dora’ in Faidan village in his ward. “There are no proper roads, streetlights and water supply in the area,” he said, adding that they had requested the UT Administration to provide them at least the basic amenities so that they could also live with dignity.

Nearly 6,000 people were depending on water tankers for the past 10 years, he said, adding that the situation deteriorates during peak summer season when the demand for water increased.

He said around 10 tankers arrive here daily. In summer, the number reaches 15. He has demanded that the houses, which have electricity connection, should also be given water connection. This will also generate revenue for the MC, he added.

He said more than 1.5 lakh people were living outside the ‘lal dora’ of various villages of the city.

BS Rawat, former general secretary, Deep Complex Welfare Association, said residents of these areas had been demanding basis facilities such as water and sewer connections, and regularisation of their houses for a long time. For regularisation of the houses outside the ‘lal dora’, the Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act - 1952 had to be reviewed, he said.

He said of a total of 22 villages, four villages, Burail, Attawa, Badheri and Buterla, were merged with the MC in 1994 when the civic body was formed and the land outside the ‘lal dora’ of these villages was brought under the jurisdiction of the MC. However, the other remaining 18 villages were merged with the MC in phases, but the nomenclature of the land outside the ‘lal dora’ remained unchanged under the provision of The Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act 1952.

Rawat said the elected representatives of the area were not authorised to develop their area under Ward Development Fund and the MPLAD schemes. Nearly 40,000 families were living outside the ‘lal dora’ in the city.