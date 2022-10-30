 People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection : The Tribune India

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

MC to study policies of other states on providing basic amenities in the area

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

Residents of Faidan village living outside “lal dora” fetch water from a tanker.



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, October 29

A sizable population of the city lives outside “lal dora” in villages. They have voting rights, but are deprived of many basic facilities. The Administration is now considering providing water connections to these households.

40,000 families Living outside ‘lal dora’ in city

6,000 people at Faidan village using water tankers for past 10 years

What is ‘lal dora’

The “lal dora” is a red line which separates the village habitation from agricultural land.

18 villages to benefit

Eighteen villages were merged with the MC in phases, but the nomenclature of the land outside the ‘lal dora’ remains unchanged under the provision of the Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act 1952.

The “lal dora” is a red line separating the village habitation from agricultural land.

Houses constructed outside the “lal dora” have electricity connections, but no water connections. Residents of various localities, including Faidan, are dependent on water tankers for their daily chores.

The local councillors have been demanding water connections for a long time. At the MC House meeting in 2021, a proposal to provide water connections to the houses outside the “lal dora” was also passed. Though the Administration did not approve it, this time, it has decided to consider it again in view of the problems faced by the people.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said directions had been issued to Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra to study the policies of other states and send a proposal again to the Administration, so that a decision could be taken on providing basic amenities to the people living outside the ‘lal dora’. He further clarified that people would not be able to use the water connection as a legal document.

Jasbir Singh, AAP councillor from Ward 21, said nearly 10,000 people were living outside the ‘lal dora’ in Faidan village in his ward. “There are no proper roads, streetlights and water supply in the area,” he said, adding that they had requested the UT Administration to provide them at least the basic amenities so that they could also live with dignity.

Nearly 6,000 people were depending on water tankers for the past 10 years, he said, adding that the situation deteriorates during peak summer season when the demand for water increased.

He said around 10 tankers arrive here daily. In summer, the number reaches 15. He has demanded that the houses, which have electricity connection, should also be given water connection. This will also generate revenue for the MC, he added.

He said more than 1.5 lakh people were living outside the ‘lal dora’ of various villages of the city.

BS Rawat, former general secretary, Deep Complex Welfare Association, said residents of these areas had been demanding basis facilities such as water and sewer connections, and regularisation of their houses for a long time. For regularisation of the houses outside the ‘lal dora’, the Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act - 1952 had to be reviewed, he said.

He said of a total of 22 villages, four villages, Burail, Attawa, Badheri and Buterla, were merged with the MC in 1994 when the civic body was formed and the land outside the ‘lal dora’ of these villages was brought under the jurisdiction of the MC. However, the other remaining 18 villages were merged with the MC in phases, but the nomenclature of the land outside the ‘lal dora’ remained unchanged under the provision of The Punjab New Capital Periphery Control Act 1952.

Rawat said the elected representatives of the area were not authorised to develop their area under Ward Development Fund and the MPLAD schemes. Nearly 40,000 families were living outside the ‘lal dora’ in the city.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

2
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

3
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

4
Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

5
Delhi

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

6
Himachal

'Loot ki chhoot': Himachal Congress releases chargesheet against Jai Ram Thakur government

7
Trending

'Train isn't weak, cattle getting stronger': Twitterati initiates meme fest as Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle third time in a month

8
World

120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea's Seoul

9
Brand Connect

Yoga Burn Tea Ignite Reviews (New Report) Fat Burning Weight Loss Tea Supplement?

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut hints at entry into politics, says 'open to public service if given a chance'

Don't Miss

View All
Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Top News

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...


Cities

View All

City tourism to get ~100-cr push from Centre

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

‘0001’ of CH01CM fetches ~18.19 lakh

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

Injury marks found on woman's body

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

Now, know emergency bed status at AIIMS; real time dashboard launched

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari; Delhi CM calls protesters his ‘brothers’

Campaign to curb vehicular pollution: Will answer all queries, resubmit file to LG, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital