 Permanent RRR centre set up in Sector 17 : The Tribune India

Mayor Anup Gupta. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Mayor Anup Gupta today inaugurated a permanent Reduce, Reuse and Recycle (RRR) Centre at booths in the new bridge market near Jagat Cinema in Sector 17 here. The booths could not be auctioned for the past many years.

The centre has different shops for clothes, books, shoes, electronic items, etc. The RRR store will remain open from 10 am to 5 pm from Tuesday to Sunday.

At the opening of the permanent RRR centre, the Mayor said the Municipal Corporation had started 35 temporary RRR centres in each ward of the city from May 20 to June 5 where residents donated their reusable household articles. He said the MC cleaned and refurbished the articles which would be made available for sale at the “Rupee stores” very soon.

The Mayor said only good quality and useable items will be accepted for donation, including clothes, shoes, books/stationery, plastic items, crockery, toys, e-waste, wooden items, furniture, etc. These articles will also be collected through MC’s ‘Swachh Sawari’- RRR on Wheels.

