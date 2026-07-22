Pet dog helps police crack Mohali farmer murder case

A Mohali court sentenced Jagir Singh alias Ghola, resident of Parol, to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh in a five-year-old murder case.

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He was accused of killing goat farmer Sucha Singh, resident of Choti Badi Naggal, by slitting his throat. Two other co-accused named in the FIR, Satnam Singh alias Sunny and Deshraj alias Desa were acquitted.

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The court also ordered that compensation be given to the deceased’s wife Sunita Devi through the District Legal Services Authority. The court had convicted the accused on July 17 and the sentence was pronounced on Wednesday.

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According to the case, Sucha Singh had to take Rs 40,000 from Jagir Singh Ghola for the goats he had sold to him but Sucha Singh had gone missing on June 12, 2021, while grazing the goats.

After the incident, the deceased’s pet dog, Rocky, used to take the deceased’s family members to a place and stand there.

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On suspicion, the police conducted an exhumation, after which the headless body was recovered from there.

After registering a case against Jagir Singh Ghola and others, the police recovered the head thrown away at another place.

Investigators pieced together the chain of evidence, which ultimately led to Jagir Singh’s conviction and sentencing.