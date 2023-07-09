Pet dog stolen from Sector 36

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 8

A Sector 36 resident, Jasjit Singh Aujla, complained that an unidentified car-borne person picked up his pet dog from outside his home on July 2 and fled.

The complainant alleged his dog, Cuddles, an apso, was playing outside the house around 1:10 pm when a car pulled over and a youth picked up the dog and put it in the back seat. A girl was sitting on the front side of the car. The duo fled the spot. The CCTV footage of the incident showed the youth, but the registration plate of the car was partially visible. A complaint has been filed at the Sector 36 police station.