Petition of Sandeep Singh’s accuser for FIR against landlord dismissed

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, January 6

A local court has dismissed the application of the female junior coach, who had accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, for action against her landlord and others for allegedly revealing her name and defaming her.

The allegation The coach had filed a complaint against her landlord and others under Sections 228-A, 499 and 500 of the IPC for revealing her name and defaming her

She alleged that while probe into her molestation complaint against the Haryana minister was under way, her landlord held a press conference in Chandigarh and revealed her identity

It may be recalled that the minister was booked based on the complaint of the coach on December 31, 2022. The court has also dismissed her plea for directing the police to provide her with a copy of the chargesheet and for imposing further conditions on the minister while admitting him on regular bail.

She said that the police are required to register an FIR against the landlord and other persons involved in it. She urged the court to direct the police to register a case in this regard. In the status report filed before the court, the police argued that Section 228-A can be invoked only in case an offence under Section 376 of the IPC is registered.

The counsels for accused minister Sandeep Singh, Rabindra Pandit, Siddhant Pandit and Siddharth Pandit, opposed the applications and argued that there is no provision in the CrPc by virtue of which the police can be directed to supply a copy of the chargesheet to the complainant.

They further argued that while admitting the accused on regular bail, the court had already imposed the conditions upon the accused, whereby he was directed not to approach the complainant or the witness. After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the applications filed by the complainant.