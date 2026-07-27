Petrol bomb hurled at house in Sector 25 in Chandigarh

A petrol bomb was hurled at a house in Sector 25 on Sunday. According to CCTV footage, six to seven miscreants arrived outside the house, smashed its windows, damaged a motorcycle and hurled a petrol bomb at the gate.

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The fire was extinguished by neighbours before it could spread. The miscreants fled the spot immediately after the attack. The accused allegedly committed another act of vandalism in Maloya later. They reportedly smashed the windowpanes of four-wheelers parked along the roadside using sticks and sluggers.

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Acting on a complaint, the police scrutinised the CCTV footage and arrested all accused. They have been identified as Prince, Dhruv, Shubham, Ankush, Arshdeep and a juvenile. The police said the accused carried out the attacks to avenge an old rivalry. Further investigation is underway.