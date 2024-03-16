Ambala: Petrol pump owners seek hike in commission

Tribune News Service

Ambala, March 15

Demanding a hike in the commission, petrol pump operators have threatened to keep the fuel pumps closed on March 30 and 31 in Haryana. They have also announced not to give fuel to political parties on credit during the upcoming General Elections.

The fuel pump operators from Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Sonepat held a meeting in this regard on Friday. During the meeting they said that the commission of the fuel pump owners has not increased in years.

The president of the Petroleum Dealers Welfare Association said they have raised their demand to increase the commission to increase the commission of the fuel pump owners to the government on various platforms but to no avail, adding that they were left with no other choice. The president said the commission of fuel pump owners has not been increased for seven years, adding that another meeting would be held with the fuel pump operators of the remaining districts on Saturday. He added that if the government ignored their demands, they would extend the strike.

