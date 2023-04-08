 PGI adds another feather to its cap : The Tribune India

PGI adds another feather to its cap

Performs second simultaneous liver & kidney transplant on 47-yr-old patient

PGI adds another feather to its cap

The first simultaneous liver and kidney transplant was conducted at the department last year on a 24-year-old man from Himachal Pradesh.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

The Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at the PGI, Chandigarh, has successfully conducted its second simultaneous liver and kidney transplant. The procedure was carried out on a 47-year-old male patient from Jammu who was suffering from simultaneous kidney and liver failure. The patient had been surviving on support dialysis and supportive care for liver before he was admitted to the PGI on January 28.

The surgery was carried out on January 28 and the patient had an uneventful recovery. He was discharged on February 15 after a stay of 16 days in the hospital, without any postoperative complications.

Patient was surviving on dialysis

  • The procedure was carried out on a 47-year-old man from Jammu who was suffering from simultaneous kidney and liver failure.
  • The patient had been surviving on support dialysis and supportive care for liver before he was admitted to the PGI on January 28.

The patient was prescribed adequate immunosuppressants and is on follow-up. His last follow-up was a week ago and he is now ready to join back his job.

This successful surgery follows the first simultaneous liver and kidney transplant that was conducted at the department last year on a 24-year-old male from Himachal Pradesh, who was suffering from simultaneous liver and kidney failure due to congenital hepatic fibrosis and end-stage renal disease.

This patient was also surviving on regular renal dialysis and supportive care for the liver before he underwent the transplant surgery. He is on regular follow-up and maintaining his kidney and liver function on immunosuppressants.

Both patients are now free from dialysis and do not require any other support for liver. Before undergoing the transplant surgery, both patients had a poor quality of life and were dependent on others to perform daily activities and earn a livelihood.

Dr TD Yadav, Dr Vikas Gupta, Dr Harjeet Singh, all senior residents and IR Staff nurses, led by Gurmeet Kaur, are the team behind these successful liver transplant surgeries.

The department aims at making this programme available to the common man so that even the poorest of the poor can undergo a liver transplant. It also emphasises that the total cost of the liver transplant at the PGI is not even one fourth of the total expenditure at other private centres.

Liver transplant is the only chance of survival/cure for patients suffering from chronic liver disease, acute liver failure, acute-on-chronic liver failure and liver cancer in the setting of chronic liver disease in carefully selected cases. One-year survival after liver transplant is close to 90% in adults and 96-98% in the paediatric population. Patients who are successfully transplanted need lifelong medication to maintain graft functions and the doses of these medicines are reduced with time.

A person can lead a normal and productive life after a liver transplant, including joining back their professional work. However, there are some restrictions that are explained by the operating team at the time of discharge.

About liver transplant

Liver transplant is the only chance of survival/cure for patients suffering from chronic liver disease, acute liver failure, acute-on-chronic liver failure and liver cancer in the setting of chronic liver disease in carefully selected cases.

#jammu #PGI Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Video showing Dalai Lama asking boy to suck his tongue triggers row

2
Entertainment

Preity Zinta shares 2 harassment incidents that 'left her shaken'; Bollywood colleagues offer support

3
Haryana

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda escapes unhurt after 'nilgai' rams into his SUV in Hisar

4
Punjab

Charanjit Atwal's son and ex-SAD MLA Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal joins BJP

5
Chandigarh

Youth sustains serious hand injury during fight at Quami Insaaf Morcha site in Punjab's Mohali

6
Trending

AI’s crazy makeover: See how world's wealthiest people would look had they been poor

7
Himachal

HRTC to start bus service from Hamirpur to Chandigarh via Ghumarwin

8
Health

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity wanes: WHO South-East Asia chief

9
World

Dubai car number plate 'P7' sold for a whopping 122 crore

10
Punjab

‘Sikh Games’ staged in Australia; PM Modi extends best wishes

Don't Miss

View All
Belgian historian visits Amritsar village to see Sikh martyrs’ plaque
Punjab

Belgian historian visits Amritsar village to see Sikh martyrs' plaque

Ladakh to roll out oxygen parlours for tourists
J & K

Ladakh to roll out oxygen parlours for tourists

Dubai car number plate ‘P7’ sold for a whopping 122 crore
World

Dubai car number plate 'P7' sold for a whopping 122 crore

Preity Zinta shares 'two events' that ‘left her shaken’; Bollywood colleagues offer support
Entertainment

Preity Zinta shares 2 harassment incidents that 'left her shaken'; Bollywood colleagues offer support

European GI tag boost for Kangra tea
Features Variety

European GI tag boost for Kangra tea

Medals make even khaps modern
Features

Medals make even khaps modern

Singh Bandhu’s tranquil notes
Features

Singh Bandhu's tranquil notes

Shimla airport, cops, and sarees
Comment

Shimla airport, cops, and sarees

Top News

PM: Project Tiger’s success shows no conflict between economy & ecology

PM: Project Tiger's success shows no conflict between economy & ecology

Modi unveils initiative for protecting big cats

Drugs available in jail, claim inmates; staff call it blackmail

Bathinda: Drugs available in jail, claim inmates; staff call it blackmail

Jailed gangster’s interview had triggered row earlier

Sachin Pilot revives war with CM Gehlot

Sachin Pilot revives war with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

To observe fast for action against corrupt during Vasundhara...

Ladakh to roll out oxygen parlours for tourists

Ladakh to roll out oxygen parlours for tourists

CDS visits Bengal, Sikkim; reviews infra setup, operational readiness

CDS General Anil Chauhan visits Bengal, Sikkim; reviews infra setup, operational readiness


Cities

View All

500 animals smuggled from Tarn Taran rescued

500 animals smuggled from Tarn Taran rescued

Three booked for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint

Punjab Roadways starts bus service from Patti to Shimla

On Easter, Christians hope Christ’s life will continue to inspire people

Open House: What can be done to lessen the impact of climate change on farmers?

Drugs available in jail, claim inmates; staff call it blackmail

Bathinda: Drugs available in jail, claim inmates; staff call it blackmail

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

After UT parks, upkeep of 81 green belts in Chandigarh may go to RWAs

After UT parks, upkeep of 81 green belts in Chandigarh may go to RWAs

Chandigarh: Move to double F&CC's approval powers to Rs 1 crore

Chandigarh cops recover Rs 2.79 crore from cyber criminals in six months

Number of out-of-school children declines to 3,082 in Chandigarh

Hot days ahead in Chandigarh, mercury may hit 38 °C by April 14

AAP launches ‘degree dikhao’ campaign

AAP launches ‘degree dikhao’ campaign

AAP accuses L-G of taking credit for govt’s works

Thefts on rise, worried Defence Colony residents in Jalandhar write to police

Thefts on rise, worried Defence Colony residents in Jalandhar write to police

At Chuharpur, villagers upset at erratic potable water supply

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Can Sushil Rinku’s inclusion in fold change AAP’s fortune?

‘Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural have burried hatchet’

Partap Singh Bajwa: Ruling party will see repeat of Sangrur

51 challaned in special drive against drunken driving

51 challaned in special drive against drunken driving

U-19 cricket trials receive overwhelming response

13 more test +ve for Covid

NGT serves notice on civic body, demands explanation

Betting racket busted, 2 bookies held

Most Patiala buildings sans fire safety equipment

Most Patiala buildings sans fire safety equipment

Screening, capitation fee to invite legal action: DC

Doctor among 3 booked for rape