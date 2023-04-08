PGI adds another feather to its cap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

The Department of Surgical Gastroenterology at the PGI, Chandigarh, has successfully conducted its second simultaneous liver and kidney transplant. The procedure was carried out on a 47-year-old male patient from Jammu who was suffering from simultaneous kidney and liver failure. The patient had been surviving on support dialysis and supportive care for liver before he was admitted to the PGI on January 28.

The surgery was carried out on January 28 and the patient had an uneventful recovery. He was discharged on February 15 after a stay of 16 days in the hospital, without any postoperative complications.

The patient was prescribed adequate immunosuppressants and is on follow-up. His last follow-up was a week ago and he is now ready to join back his job.

This successful surgery follows the first simultaneous liver and kidney transplant that was conducted at the department last year on a 24-year-old male from Himachal Pradesh, who was suffering from simultaneous liver and kidney failure due to congenital hepatic fibrosis and end-stage renal disease.

This patient was also surviving on regular renal dialysis and supportive care for the liver before he underwent the transplant surgery. He is on regular follow-up and maintaining his kidney and liver function on immunosuppressants.

Both patients are now free from dialysis and do not require any other support for liver. Before undergoing the transplant surgery, both patients had a poor quality of life and were dependent on others to perform daily activities and earn a livelihood.

Dr TD Yadav, Dr Vikas Gupta, Dr Harjeet Singh, all senior residents and IR Staff nurses, led by Gurmeet Kaur, are the team behind these successful liver transplant surgeries.

The department aims at making this programme available to the common man so that even the poorest of the poor can undergo a liver transplant. It also emphasises that the total cost of the liver transplant at the PGI is not even one fourth of the total expenditure at other private centres.

Liver transplant is the only chance of survival/cure for patients suffering from chronic liver disease, acute liver failure, acute-on-chronic liver failure and liver cancer in the setting of chronic liver disease in carefully selected cases. One-year survival after liver transplant is close to 90% in adults and 96-98% in the paediatric population. Patients who are successfully transplanted need lifelong medication to maintain graft functions and the doses of these medicines are reduced with time.

A person can lead a normal and productive life after a liver transplant, including joining back their professional work. However, there are some restrictions that are explained by the operating team at the time of discharge.

