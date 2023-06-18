 PGI adds another feather to its cap : The Tribune India

PGI adds another feather to its cap

Researchers discover potential treatment of rare skin disease

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

In a major breakthrough, researchers at the PGI here have discovered potential treatment options for scleroderma, a rare and debilitating skin disease. The team of doctors and scientists at the PGI successfully repurposed existing drugs to effectively address the symptoms and complications associated with this chronic condition.

Scleroderma, characterised by skin discoloration, skin tightening, joint pain, sensitivity to cold and heartburn, has long posed challenges for medical professionals. Interstitial Lung Fibrosis, a severe manifestation of the disease, is of particular concern.

However, a recent study conducted at the PGI focused on utilising pirfenidone, an antifibrotic drug, for the treatment of Systemic Sclerosis-Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD). Encouragingly, the research showed that Pirfenidone led to stabilisation and improvement of lung functions in an impressive 94% of the patients studied.

Another breakthrough emerged from the use of tacrolimus, a medication traditionally prescribed to post-transplant patients and individuals with autoimmune conditions. The drug was administered to patients suffering from Systemic Sclerosis-Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD), yielding promising results. Patients demonstrated positive responses to tacrolimus, which was found to be safe and well-tolerated. The Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology unit in the Department of Internal Medicine at the PGI led the research efforts.

Dr Shefali Khanna Sharma, a prominent member of the PGI team, said: “The results of our research have proven that tacrolimus is the most effective drug for treating this disease. This six-month study has yielded explicit and positive outcomes.”

Scleroderma, which affects approximately 1,000 patients at the PGI, Chandigarh, alone, is a non-contagious, non-infectious and non-malignant condition. It predominantly affects women, occurring 3 to 4 times more frequently in females than in males. Patients have long awaited more effective treatments, and the recent discoveries at the PGI bring hope to those afflicted by this challenging disease.

Patients share trauma, pain

Personal experiences of patients reflect the immense impact of these groundbreaking findings. Suman Mehta, a 67-year-old local resident, shared her story, saying, “When I was diagnosed in 1994, doctors were unaware of this disease. They initially suspected tuberculosis. After several years, they finally identified the disease and commenced appropriate treatment. Thanks to the progress made, my face has undergone significant recovery.”

Depression often accompanies the disease, causing emotional distress for patients. Manjit Kaur, a 55-year-old resident, spoke about her struggles, saying, “There was a lot of stress, and I used to cry a lot. In 2007-08, I was diagnosed with this disease, and all I saw were ulcers on my hands. While conditions have improved considerably, I am still on medication as there is currently no cure for the disease.”

Positive outcomes

The results of our research have proven that tacrolimus is the most effective drug for treating this disease. This six-month study has yielded explicit and positive outcomes. — Dr Shefali Khanna Sharma, a member of PGI team

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt

Mobs, forces clash in Manipur, bid to torch houses of BJP leaders; 2 hurt

Firing from automatic guns in Bishnupur, Churachandpur dists

Citing Vajpayee, 10 oppn parties tell PM to appeal for calm

Citing Vajpayee, 10 oppn parties tell PM to appeal for calm

Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars

Eyeing automated firing against enemy missiles, IAF to integrate all radars

Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

Rohtak boy flies high with Sword of Honour

2 newly commissioned IAF women officers from Haryana bag hon...

ED attaches ~45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

ED attaches Rs 45-cr assets of ex-NSG officer in PMLA case

Forgery in tender for civil work at Manesar garrison


Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

Chandigarh draft energy efficiency code out

‘Gag’ order of PGI raises eyebrows

2 die of suspected diarrhoea at Lalru

Chandigarh: Rain for 2 days

Toddler, granny die in mishap near Chhat

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

HC seeks presence of Waqf Board CEO over non-payment of salaries

Hindu group moves HC over ‘Adipurush’

25 properties used to peddle drugs sealed

Vagabond arrested for killing septuagenarian

Youth sends girl's morphed photos to her fiance, held

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Gas leak from cold store sparks panic

Providing transparent, responsive governance top priority, says new DC

MC officials’ indifference leaves Guru Nanakpura park in ruins

4 members of Bambiha gang land in police net

1 killed as stray animal hits bike

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital’s blood bank

Just 78 units left in Civil Hospital's blood bank

Man kills self, wife booked

Residents protest delay in ROB, RUB project

GLADA’s swimming pool presents picture of neglect

Rains ahead, nullah vulnerable to waterlogging, overflowing

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Woman killed, 10 hurt in road mishap on Patiala-Samana road

Encroachments in tractor market give commuters a tough time

Camp court organised at Nabha jail

Social activist killed in hit-&-run mishap

Campaign to screen patients for serious diseases launched at de-addiction centres