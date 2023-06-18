PGI adds another feather to its cap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 17

In a major breakthrough, researchers at the PGI here have discovered potential treatment options for scleroderma, a rare and debilitating skin disease. The team of doctors and scientists at the PGI successfully repurposed existing drugs to effectively address the symptoms and complications associated with this chronic condition.

Scleroderma, characterised by skin discoloration, skin tightening, joint pain, sensitivity to cold and heartburn, has long posed challenges for medical professionals. Interstitial Lung Fibrosis, a severe manifestation of the disease, is of particular concern.

However, a recent study conducted at the PGI focused on utilising pirfenidone, an antifibrotic drug, for the treatment of Systemic Sclerosis-Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD). Encouragingly, the research showed that Pirfenidone led to stabilisation and improvement of lung functions in an impressive 94% of the patients studied.

Another breakthrough emerged from the use of tacrolimus, a medication traditionally prescribed to post-transplant patients and individuals with autoimmune conditions. The drug was administered to patients suffering from Systemic Sclerosis-Interstitial Lung Disease (SSc-ILD), yielding promising results. Patients demonstrated positive responses to tacrolimus, which was found to be safe and well-tolerated. The Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology unit in the Department of Internal Medicine at the PGI led the research efforts.

Dr Shefali Khanna Sharma, a prominent member of the PGI team, said: “The results of our research have proven that tacrolimus is the most effective drug for treating this disease. This six-month study has yielded explicit and positive outcomes.”

Scleroderma, which affects approximately 1,000 patients at the PGI, Chandigarh, alone, is a non-contagious, non-infectious and non-malignant condition. It predominantly affects women, occurring 3 to 4 times more frequently in females than in males. Patients have long awaited more effective treatments, and the recent discoveries at the PGI bring hope to those afflicted by this challenging disease.

Patients share trauma, pain

Personal experiences of patients reflect the immense impact of these groundbreaking findings. Suman Mehta, a 67-year-old local resident, shared her story, saying, “When I was diagnosed in 1994, doctors were unaware of this disease. They initially suspected tuberculosis. After several years, they finally identified the disease and commenced appropriate treatment. Thanks to the progress made, my face has undergone significant recovery.”

Depression often accompanies the disease, causing emotional distress for patients. Manjit Kaur, a 55-year-old resident, spoke about her struggles, saying, “There was a lot of stress, and I used to cry a lot. In 2007-08, I was diagnosed with this disease, and all I saw were ulcers on my hands. While conditions have improved considerably, I am still on medication as there is currently no cure for the disease.”