Home / Chandigarh / PGI again named best health tech assessment institute in India

PGI again named best health tech assessment institute in India

Awarded at national-level conclave, ARISE 2025, in New Delhi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Dec 19, 2025 IST
PGI issued the discontinuation order on July 29.
The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here was declared India’s best health technology assessment institute for the second consecutive year by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The premier institute was given the award at a national-level conclave — ARISE 2025 — held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in New Delhi.

The conclave was held by the Health Technology Assessment in India, a central body under the Ministry of Health and family Welfare.

The honour was jointly presented by Prof VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog; and Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Secretary, Department of Health Research.

The PGIMER had received the same recognition at the ICMR–DHR Health Summit last year. The institute’s leadership in the field is driven by the HTA Resource Hub established at the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health.

PGI Director Vivek Lal praised the institute’s policy-relevant research while Prof Arun Kumar Aggarwal spoke of expanding advanced training in health economics and health technology assessment.

