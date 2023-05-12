PGI: Authorities overreacted by grounding pupils

Chandigarh, May 11

A day after 36 students of PGI’s National Institute of Nursing Education were barred from stepping out of the hostel for a week for failing to attend the airing of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme on April 30, the institution today said the authorities concerned might have “overreacted”.

“This instruction was given purely with an intent to enable them to attend the aforementioned episode as part of their regular curricular activities wherein talks, guest lectures and discussions are arranged regularly by best speakers/experts/professionals to impart them value education. Rather, in an earlier episode, the PM had interacted with an organ donor’s family, a case of transplantation from the PGI, to promote the noble cause, which was morale boosting and had invigorated more interest in the episode,” the PGI clarified.

It further stated: “Since some of the students did not share any reason for not attending the session and abstained from the event arranged for them, the college authorities took action against them."

The PGI administration, however, admitted the diktat by the authorities concerned was a bit of an overreaction. “Though it was little overreaction on part of the college authorities, the (officials) concerned have already been conveyed the displeasure of the PGI administration. The issue should not be given any other connotation or be blown out of proportion in the larger public interest.”