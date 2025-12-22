PGI blossoms at Delhi rose event, 17 entries steal show

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh, has bagged several trophies and cups in different categories at the Annual Winter Rose Show held at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

The exhibition featured 10 major organisations and more than 200 individual exhibitors from across the country, making it one of the capital’s largest rose shows.

Various institutions, including NDMC, CPWD, HUDA, Chandigarh PGI and IARI–Pusa, competed in various categories.

The PGI team won the NN Mohan Challenge Trophy, Rose Society Challenge Cup and Rose Society Challenge Trophy, among others.

Out of 60 competitions across various categories, the Chandigarh team triumphed in 17.

A panel of scientists and rose specialists from institutions such as the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) in Pune, Bhopal, Kolkata and Faridabad judged the entries.

According to officials, the exhibition showcased more than 70 rose varieties, divided into 22 classes and over 175 sections, with around 1,250 exhibits on display.

Displays included pot-grown roses in standard, floribunda and miniature varieties; cut flowers; planters; artistic bouquets; garlands; “gajras” and other value-added rose products.

It also highlighted greenhouse-grown roses, soil-less cultivation techniques, and captivating Ikebana floral arrangements.

Organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in collaboration with the Rose Society of India, the event traces its roots back to 1961, when the Rose Society of India began hosting its annual All-India Winter Rose Show in the national capital.