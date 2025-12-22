DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / PGI blossoms at Delhi rose event, 17 entries steal show

PGI blossoms at Delhi rose event, 17 entries steal show

Annual Winter Rose Show held at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:15 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Roses from the PGI, Chandigarh, displayed at the All-India Winter Rose Show organised in New Delhi. PHOTO: MUKESH AGGARWAL
Advertisement

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI), Chandigarh, has bagged several trophies and cups in different categories at the Annual Winter Rose Show held at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

Advertisement

The exhibition featured 10 major organisations and more than 200 individual exhibitors from across the country, making it one of the capital’s largest rose shows.

Advertisement

Various institutions, including NDMC, CPWD, HUDA, Chandigarh PGI and IARI–Pusa, competed in various categories.

Advertisement

The PGI team won the NN Mohan Challenge Trophy, Rose Society Challenge Cup and Rose Society Challenge Trophy, among others.

Out of 60 competitions across various categories, the Chandigarh team triumphed in 17.

Advertisement

A panel of scientists and rose specialists from institutions such as the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) and the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) in Pune, Bhopal, Kolkata and Faridabad judged the entries.

According to officials, the exhibition showcased more than 70 rose varieties, divided into 22 classes and over 175 sections, with around 1,250 exhibits on display.

Displays included pot-grown roses in standard, floribunda and miniature varieties; cut flowers; planters; artistic bouquets; garlands; “gajras” and other value-added rose products.

It also highlighted greenhouse-grown roses, soil-less cultivation techniques, and captivating Ikebana floral arrangements.

Organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in collaboration with the Rose Society of India, the event traces its roots back to 1961, when the Rose Society of India began hosting its annual All-India Winter Rose Show in the national capital.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts