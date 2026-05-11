PGI conducts awareness campaign on responsible social media use for teenagers

A research team from the PGIMER conducted a targeted social marketing awareness campaign through a behavioural intervention at Jainendra Public School, Panchkula, to encourage safe and responsible social media practices among adolescents.

Advertisement

The initiative highlighted key challenges associated with the digital age, including the adverse effects of excessive social media use on family relationships, exposure to alcohol-related content and its influence on adolescent sexual health and well-being.

Advertisement

The session was conducted as a key component of a multi-city cluster randomised controlled trial funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and led by Dr Tanvi Kiran, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER. The interactive one-hour session was delivered by the project team, including Divya Sharma, Dr Ashrajdeep Singh, Lakshay Jaglan, and Tamanna.

Advertisement

A total of 85 students participated in the one-hour session. Moving beyond conventional lecture-based methods, the intervention actively engaged students from two classes through dynamic presentations and visually engaging poster-based discussions. This participatory approach fostered a supportive environment where adolescents could openly reflect on their social media behaviours and discuss the challenges they face online.

The session was structured around three pivotal themes, each addressing a specific challenge of the digital landscape for modern youth.

Advertisement

The first theme focused on the growing digital strain on child-family relationships, highlighting how excessive screen time can negatively affect direct communication and emotional bonding within families. To address these concerns, students were introduced to practical strategies for establishing healthy “digital boundaries,” including the creation of screen-free zones at home and prioritising face-to-face interactions to strengthen family connections and promote healthier communication habits.

The second theme examined how social media platforms can normalise alcohol use among adolescents through influencer culture, surrogate advertising, and the “fear of missing out” (FOMO). The session highlighted the health risks associated with early alcohol exposure, including its impact on brain development and the risk of addiction. Students were encouraged to adopt healthy digital practices, use content filters, engage with positive peer groups and participate in sports and offline activities.

The final theme addressed social media-driven risky sexual behaviours. Adolescents were sensitised to dangers of sexualised online content, digital misinformation and the complexities of cyber intimacy. The session placed emphasis on digital responsibility, teaching students how to identify misleading online trends, establish firm personal boundaries and rely only on credible, professional sources for information regarding their sexual health.