PGI conducts CME on ‘HIV Update 2025’ for doctors, nurses, healthcare staff

The Centre of Excellence in HIV Care at the PGIMER here, successfully organised a continuing medical education (CME) programme, “HIV update 2025”, for resident doctors, nurses and healthcare staff at the Advanced Paediatric Centre, PGIMER, today. The event saw participation of over 230 attendees, including professionals from the PGIMER, General Hospital, Sector 16, GMCH, Sector 32, and various private hospitals across tricity.

The programme aimed to update healthcare professionals on the latest advancements in HIV diagnosis, treatment and management. The scientific sessions covered key topics, beginning with a talk by Dr Seema Chhabra on HIV testing. Dr Ravinder Kaur Sachdeva led a session on the ART initiation and monitoring, emphasising the importance of strict adherence to antiretroviral therapy (ART) to achieve an undetectable viral load. Prof Aman Sharma delivered a lecture on post-exposure prophylaxis.

Advertisement

Distinguished chairpersons from various medical disciplines facilitated engaging discussions throughout sessions. The CME concluded with a vote of thanks, followed by high tea, fostering further networking and collaboration among attendees.