PGI contract staff to strike work over unpaid arrears on April 27

Aggrieved over non-payment of arrears running into crores, contract workers at the PGI have decided to launch an indefinite hunger strike on April 25. It their demand was still not met, they would observe a complete 24-hour strike beginning 6 am on April 27.

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The PGI Contract Workers Union made the announcement in a letter addressed to the hospital Director. Expressing their frustration, union members stated that “pending demands of contract workers are not being taken seriously”, which severely impacted their life. Highlighting the systemic failure, a senior union official remarked, “While the administrative dispute persists between the hospital and the contractors, it is the poor workers who are ultimately suffering.”

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The dispute involves financial discrepancies and delayed payments. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) highlighted a “delay in the release of arrears to the tune of Rs 16-20 crore for hospital attendants” despite funds being approved by the Central Government in April 2024. Furthermore, there is a reported “deliberate delay in the payment of approximately Rs 65 crore for same and similar wages” due since January 2024.

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Union leaders also pointed to the illegal and arbitrary withholding of 20% of arrears, about Rs 9 crore, of Safai Karamcharis and kitchen staff.

The senior union official said, “We have been forced to take this step. If our grievances are addressed by April 24, we will not proceed with the shutdown.”

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The protest is also about the daily struggles of workers. For instance, nearly 90 parking attendants are being paid a paltry sum of Rs 9,000 against the mandatory DC rate of approximately Rs 22,000. Additionally, the union alleged that Gravity company illegally deducted Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 from the March 2026 salaries of dietetics department workers.

Workers had recently held a march to the Sector 25 Rally Ground where they “burnt effigies of contractors” from firms like BVG, Gravity and Secure Guard.

“Our primary demand is for the PGIMER administration to issue a formal notice to the contractors — either release the arrears immediately or face permanent blacklisting,” the union official said.

(This writer is an intern

at The Tribune)