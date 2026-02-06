DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / PGI course for tobacco testing labs wins praise

PGI course for tobacco testing labs wins praise

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:11 AM Feb 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Scientific Support Group (SSG) at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has been lauded by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for developing a pioneering Certificate Course on Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) aimed at strengthening National Tobacco Testing Laboratories (NTTLs) across the country.

Advertisement

The appreciation was expressed during an on-site consultative meeting held on January 29, on the sidelines of the 7th National Conference on Tobacco or Health at AIIMS Raebareli.

Advertisement

Dr Avinash Sunthlia, Deputy Additional Director General, National Tobacco Control Programme, MoHFW, described the initiative as a “global first”, calling it a foundational step towards ensuring tobacco testing laboratories in India function at the highest international standards.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts