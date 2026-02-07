PGI course for tobacco testing labs wins praise

The Scientific Support Group (SSG) at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has been lauded by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for developing a pioneering Certificate Course on Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) aimed at strengthening National Tobacco Testing Laboratories (NTTLs) across the country.

The appreciation was expressed during an on-site consultative meeting held on January 29, on the sidelines of the 7th National Conference on Tobacco or Health at AIIMS Raebareli.

Dr Avinash Sunthlia, Deputy Additional Director General, National Tobacco Control Programme, MoHFW, described the initiative as a “global first”, calling it a foundational step towards ensuring tobacco testing laboratories in India function at the highest international standards.