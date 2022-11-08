PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

Chandigarh, November 7

After some diagnostic tests were stopped abruptly by various departments of the PGI, institute Director Prof Vivek Lal has issued standing instructions directing unit heads to not hamper patient care and ensure availability of kits.

A circular issued by the PGI Director said: “It has been brought to notice that some departments have stopped certain diagnostic tests or facilities citing various reasons without information or approval of the competent authority, which has hampered patient care services adversely.”

All heads of departments have been asked to maintain proper stock of diagnostic kits well in advance for smooth functioning of the services.

Various departments, including virology, had stopped diagnostic tests after the institute ran out of kits. The patients were being denied tests in the absence of the kits, leading to harassment. Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGI, said: “I have ensured no test will be stopped without informing or approval of the competent authority. The diagnostic kits need to be restocked within time so that patient services are not affected.” — TNS

