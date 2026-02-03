PGI Director opens revamped post office

Punjab Circle’s second N-Gen themed revamped post office was inaugurated at the PGI, Sector 12, Chandigarh, on Monday. The facility was formally inaugurated by Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, in the presence of senior officers of the Department of Posts and PGI.

The inauguration was attended by Amanpreet Singh, Director Postal Services (HQ), Punjab Circle; Parveen Kumar Saraswat, Director Postal Services (region), Punjab Circle; and Satyam Tiwari, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Chandigarh division, besides officers, staff members and students.

Lal highlighted the credibility and human commitment of India Post, calling it an institution rooted in trust and service. He urged the younger generation to engage with India Post and imbibe its core values of perseverance, trust and public service. He also lauded the N-Gen initiative for successfully preserving the soul of the postal system while integrating modern technology and youth-friendly design.

Conceptualised as a social and interactive hub, the N-Gen post office at the PGI features contemporary interiors, wifi-enabled zones, QR-based digital payments, a mini-library, student workspaces, parcel packaging facilities and a special Speed Post discount for students.