PGI discharges six-year-old girl injured in Panchkula school incident; treatment provided free

The six-year-old girl admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on October 28 following the school incident in Panchkula was discharged on Tuesday after receiving comprehensive medical care at the institute.

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The child's treatment was provided free of cost, with PGIMER bearing all expenses, including the cost of treatment and private room facilities, ensuring that the family faced no financial burden during the difficult period.

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PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal, who had personally visited the child during her hospitalisation to enquire about her health and well-being, expressed satisfaction over her discharge.

“The safe discharge of the little girl is a moment of great relief and happiness for all of us at PGIMER. The unfortunate incident had deeply moved us, and our priority throughout was to ensure that she received the best possible medical attention in an environment of care, compassion and reassurance,” he said.

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“I am particularly grateful to our doctors, nursing professionals and supporting teams who worked with dedication and sensitivity towards her recovery,” Prof Lal added.

He said the institute believed that access to quality healthcare must never be constrained by financial circumstances.

“The Institute was committed to supporting the child and her family through this difficult time, and we wish her a healthy, happy and fulfilling life ahead,” he added.

The child's care involved coordinated efforts under the guidance of Prof J K Mahajan, Head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery, with the Trauma Centre playing an important role in facilitating her care.

Dr Raman Sharma, In-charge of the Trauma Centre, coordinated the trauma-related aspects of her management, while Prof Ashok Kumar, Medical Superintendent, ensured the necessary institutional support and coordination for her treatment and hospitalisation.

“Treating a young child following such an unfortunate incident calls for not only clinical expertise but also sensitivity, patience and a compassionate approach. Our team remained focused on providing the necessary medical care and ensuring her well-being throughout the hospital stay,” Prof Mahajan said.

“We are pleased that she has now been discharged, and we sincerely hope she returns to normal life soon. The coordinated efforts of the various teams at PGIMER helped ensure that her care remained our foremost priority,” he added.

The discharge brings a reassuring conclusion to an episode that had raised concern and anxiety among the family and the wider community. PGIMER said its response reflected its institutional ethos of “Excellence, Empathy and Equity” and its commitment to placing patients, particularly children and vulnerable sections of society, at the centre of healthcare delivery.

The institute wished the girl a speedy return to normal childhood, good health and a bright future.