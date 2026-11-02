PGI doc performs three complex surgeries in a day

In a significant achievement in urological oncology, Dr Santosh Kumar, Professor and Head of Unit II, Department of Urology, PGIMER, performed three radical cystectomies, along with pelvic lymph node dissection and urinary diversion, in a single operation theatre between 8 am and 4 pm on the same day.

According to information shared by Dr Kumar, none of the three patients required a blood transfusion, and all were discharged in good condition.

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The achievement highlights the importance of meticulous surgical technique, careful haemostasis using the Santosh PGI technique, coordinated perioperative management and comprehensive postoperative care.