PGI doctor falls prey to cyber con, loses Rs 2.2L

Chandigarh, September 21

A PGI doctor allegedly fell prey to an online fraud and lost Rs 2.21 lakh after some fraudster convinced her to transfer the money.

The police said the complainant, a Sector 38 resident, reported that she received a call from an unknown woman who introduced her as an employee of a courier company based in Mumbai.

The suspect claimed a courier booked by the victim for Taiwan had been caught by Customs officials after drugs were found in it. The suspect made the victim speak to an alleged Customs officer who introduced himself as Ajay Kumar. She was told that her Aadhaar and PAN were used to book the courier. The suspect further told three banks accounts had been opened in her name in Mumbai, which were being operated by her “accomplice”.

She then coerced the victim into transferring funds for some “verification” and assured the money would be transferred back. The victim, assuming it to be a genuine call, transferred a total of Rs 2.21 lakh only to find that she had been cheated.

