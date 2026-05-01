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Home / Chandigarh / PGI experts warn of rising paediatric IBD cases in India

PGI experts warn of rising paediatric IBD cases in India

Call for child-centric care

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Dushyant Singh Pundir
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:09 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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To mark World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Day, the Division of Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology at PGIMER organised a comprehensive awareness session to address a worrying trend — the rapid surge of IBD among Indian children.

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Experts at the session emphasised that managing IBD in children required a specialised approach, distinct from adult care, to ensure long-term health and development.

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Prof Sadhna Lal, Head of the Division of Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology at PGIMER, noted that paediatric IBD was no longer a rarity in India.

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“Earlier, we encountered seven to eight cases a year. Now, we are diagnosing seven to eight new cases every month,” Prof Lal revealed.

She attributed this spike to several modern factors — high consumption of processed and junk foods; sedentary habits and urban living; and indiscriminate use of antibiotics and acid-suppressing drugs.

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A key takeaway from the session was the necessity of specialised paediatric care. Prof Lal cautioned against treating children through the lens of adult medicine. “Treating children like small adults is a clinical misjudgement,” she stated. “Paediatric IBD behaves differently and affects more than just the intestine — it impacts a child’s growth, nutrition, puberty and emotional well-being.”

She urged that all patients under 18 be managed by trained paediatric gastroenterologists to address their unique developmental and psychological needs.

Prof Lal warned parents against self-diagnosis, noting that symptoms like abdominal pain or blood in stools can mimic other conditions, such as — amoebiasis, intestinal infections and common digestive disorders.

“A thorough evaluation is essential before labelling a child with a lifelong disease,” she advised, stressing that a ‘window of opportunity’ existed in the early stages where timely intervention could prevent severe complications and expensive future surgeries.

While IBD is a lifelong condition, the experts highlighted that it was highly manageable with the right lifestyle. Families were encouraged to prioritise fresh, natural and well-cooked foods while avoiding spicy, deep-fried or processed items.

Stress is a major trigger for flare-ups. Prof Lal called on schools and families to provide a compassionate environment to help these children lead confident and productive lives.

Despite challenges, the message to parents was one of hope. With early diagnosis, evidence-based treatment and consistent follow-ups, most children with IBD could achieve excellent disease control and live healthy, near-normal lives, experts opined.

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