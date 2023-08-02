PGI faculty frets over changes in seniority lists, collegium system

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 1

In an urgent general body meeting, the Faculty Association — Executive Council (FA-EC) of the PGIMER, Chandigarh, discussed two recent orders issued by the Director. The first relates to changes in the seniority list of senior professors, while the second involves implementation of the collegium system as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare order dated July 18.

Oppose inclusion of representatives nominated by dean/director in collegium, presence of residents in collegium meetings

The faculty expressed serious concerns over “arbitrary” changes made to the seniority lists, citing the recent case of Prof Surjit Singh whose seniority was altered despite prior ratification by the ministry in 2022. The move has caused unrest among faculty members, who fear their seniority might also be affected, leading to chaos and disruptions in the department and affecting patient care, teaching, and research.

The FA-EC strongly advocated that the members should be granted rightful seniority based on established rules and norms laid out by the institute’s constitution. They demanded a thorough review of the current order that reversed a previous one and altered seniorities, emphasising adherence to the standardised rules under Point 34 of the PGI Act.

Regarding the collegium system, the recent order suggested the inclusion of one or two representatives nominated by the dean/director and the presence of junior/senior residents in collegium meetings. However, a significant section of the faculty disapproved of this inclusion, expressing concerns about compromising training and academic standards. They proposed involving residents in specific meetings for addressing relevant issues, rather than including them in all monthly meetings.

The FA-EC also highlighted confusion surrounding the roles and responsibilities of heads vis-à-vis the collegium in certain departments. They urged the administration to follow the recommendations of the Dr VK Paul committee, which clearly delineated the roles of the collegium and heads to avoid further confusion. Additionally, they called for modifications to the instructions related to the collegium to safeguard the academic standards of the prestigious institute.

The developments have caught the attention of faculty members, administrators and medical professionals, with many eagerly awaiting the administration’s response to these pressing concerns that could significantly impact the future of the institute.

