PGI faculty seeks rotatory headship, write to Centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

The Faculty Association of the PGI here has written to the Union Health Minister for the implementation of rotatory headship.

Members of the faculty have been demanding the implementation of the rotatory headship at the institute for over a decade to bring equality and to ensure accountability, shared responsibility and cooperative work culture.

According to the letter, the association had approved the rotatory headship several times at its general body meetings by a majority vote. The system of rotatory headship will not only ensure the welfare of the faculty but also improve the functioning of the premier institute.

“As per the UGC regulations, central universities have adopted the rotatory headship for several decades. The two institutes of national importance, the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry; and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru, implemented rotatory headship in 2013 and 1994 respectively. The practice is running perfectly,” read the letter addressed to Mansukh Mandaviya.

A five-member expert committee has been constituted to consider the proposal of rotation of headship after every five years in departments and centres at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). “Based on these deliberations, this committee may be requested to recommend the applicability of this system for well-established institutions such as AIIMS, Delhi; and the PGI, Chandigarh. This committee may also recommend the applicability of this system for new AIIMS, which are at different stages of development,” read the letter.

The five members of the committee are Dr VK Paul, a member of the NITI Aayog; former PGI directors Dr KK Talwar and Dr Jagat Ram; Dr MC Misra, a former director of AIIMS, Delhi; Dr VM Katoch, a former DG of the ICMR and president of the JIPMER; and Dr Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT-Kanpur.

#PGI Chandigarh