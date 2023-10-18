PGI forms rapid response team to avert fire incidents

Naina Mishra
Chandigarh, October 17
In view of the recent fire incidents that have raised concerns about safety within its premises, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has established a dedicated Rapid Response Team to address the need for a swift and efficient response to unforeseen crises.
The team, comprising 16 members, will be headed by the Medical Superintendent, PGIMER. It is tasked with deciding on the prevention and mitigation tactics as per the threat perception, situational and SWOT analysis.
The team will deliberate on strategies, action plans and infrastructural development, ensuring the readiness to confront any potential disasters. Their role extends to the formulation of procurement policies and their implementation.
The team will determine the line of authority and the chain of command for incident management. It will also establish coordination and communication channels with the local, state and Central Government’ administrative and health authorities, as well as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
The team will also familiarise all categories of employees with the plan’s content and assess preparedness. It will organise mock drills and tabletop exercises, at least, thrice a year.
The team will collaborate and involve state agencies in the practice of disaster drills, ensuring that a comprehensive and coordinated approach is taken in addressing emergency situations.
To enhance the effectiveness of this newly formed committee, Heads of Department (HODs) from all clinical and non-clinical departments, Advanced Care Centres, principals/heads of all schools of training, including the National Institute of Nursing Education, and the Chief of Engineering Services will be responsible for assisting it. They will provide technical and human resources support, thereby ensuring the team’s ability to contain any disaster situation effectively.
Equipping staff with necessary skills
The team will actively work to enhance the efficiency of employees by organising training sessions and equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage disaster situations. It will also regularly review disaster response plan for acceptance, alteration and implementation. This process ensures that the plan remains up-to-date and effective.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots