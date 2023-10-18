PGI forms rapid response team to avert fire incidents

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, October 17

In view of the recent fire incidents that have raised concerns about safety within its premises, the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has established a dedicated Rapid Response Team to address the need for a swift and efficient response to unforeseen crises.

The team, comprising 16 members, will be headed by the Medical Superintendent, PGIMER. It is tasked with deciding on the prevention and mitigation tactics as per the threat perception, situational and SWOT analysis.

The team will deliberate on strategies, action plans and infrastructural development, ensuring the readiness to confront any potential disasters. Their role extends to the formulation of procurement policies and their implementation.

The team will determine the line of authority and the chain of command for incident management. It will also establish coordination and communication channels with the local, state and Central Government’ administrative and health authorities, as well as the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The team will also familiarise all categories of employees with the plan’s content and assess preparedness. It will organise mock drills and tabletop exercises, at least, thrice a year.

The team will collaborate and involve state agencies in the practice of disaster drills, ensuring that a comprehensive and coordinated approach is taken in addressing emergency situations.

To enhance the effectiveness of this newly formed committee, Heads of Department (HODs) from all clinical and non-clinical departments, Advanced Care Centres, principals/heads of all schools of training, including the National Institute of Nursing Education, and the Chief of Engineering Services will be responsible for assisting it. They will provide technical and human resources support, thereby ensuring the team’s ability to contain any disaster situation effectively.

Equipping staff with necessary skills

The team will actively work to enhance the efficiency of employees by organising training sessions and equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively manage disaster situations. It will also regularly review disaster response plan for acceptance, alteration and implementation. This process ensures that the plan remains up-to-date and effective.

