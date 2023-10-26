Chandigarh: PGI forms team to check overcharging

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

Overcharging for medicines has long been a concern for patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here. While the existing chemist shops on the campus offer discounts, patients still find the cost of medicines to be relatively high compared to outside alternatives.

The PGI Director, Dr Vivek Lal, has formed a dedicated team of eight consultants, which is tasked with swiftly addressing issues related to overcharging for medicines within the institute. Patients and staff who suspect overcharging can file complaints by writing to the Director. An online portal for monitoring such complaints is in works.

