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Home / Chandigarh / PGI gears up for eye emergencies, deploys 20 doctors for Diwali duty

PGI gears up for eye emergencies, deploys 20 doctors for Diwali duty

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:43 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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PGIMER’s data over the last five years showed that more than 60 cases per year were reported to the department during the Diwali season.
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The Advanced Eye Centre at PGIMER has ensured full preparedness and a commitment to managing Diwali-related eye injuries this year as well. The department has formed a separate team of doctors and staff during this Diwali season, from November 8 to 10, to tackle all kinds of eye emergencies round-the-clock. There will be 20 dedicated doctors and a separate anesthesia team will be working round-the-clock on Diwali day. All emergency management, including major surgeries, will be performed without any waiting on these days. The consumables for surgeries will be provided free of charge by PGIMER. On the following days, a team of more than 20 doctors will also provide emergency services, including post-operative ward management.

PGIMER’s data over the last five years showed that more than 60 cases per year were reported to the department during the Diwali season. Unfortunately, 60 to 70 per cent of them had very serious injuries. Hence, there is a need to emphasise and strengthen the preventive measures.

The Department of Ophthalmology states that Diwali is a festival of lights, joy and festivities but it also becomes a busy time for the emergency department because of the rise in firecracker injury especially eye-related injuries.

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