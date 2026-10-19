PGI holds workshop on robotic head & neck surgery for trainees

The Department of Otolaryngology and Head & Neck Surgery, in collaboration with the Department of Anatomy, PGIMER, organised a three-day surgical skills workshop from October 16 to 18. It aimed to provide advanced surgical training, hands-on experience and academic exposure to ENT surgeons, postgraduate residents and medical professionals in head and neck surgery, robotic surgery and temporal bone dissection.

The academic event had three major programmes- CME and Live Surgery on Robotic Head & Neck Surgery 2026, the 17th Cadaveric Head & Neck Dissection Course, and the 21st Temporal Bone Dissection Workshop.

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Prof Jaimanti Bakshi, Head, Department of Otolaryngology & Head and Neck Surgery, PGIMER, organised the workshops as organising chairperson, with Dr Satyawati Mohindra and Dr Anjali Aggarwal as co-organising chairpersons. Prof Rijuneeta Gupta and Prof Anurag S Ramavat are the course co-ordinators for the Cadaveric Head and Neck course. Dr Sourabha K Patro is serving as the Organising Secretary.

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The first day was focused on advances in robotic head and neck surgery, featuring expert lectures on surgical anatomy, neck dissection and reconstructive techniques. A major highlight was the live telecast of robotic head and neck surgery, followed by academic sessions on robotic neck surgery, minimally invasive procedures and free-flap reconstruction.

The second day focused and featured live demonstrations and hands-on cadaveric training in important head and neck procedures, including neck dissection, laryngectomy, thyroidectomy, parotidectomy and flap reconstruction. Delegates will gain practical experience under the supervision of experienced faculty, strengthening their anatomical understanding and surgical skills.

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The third day focused on temporal bone anatomy and surgical dissection, temporal bone dissection demonstrations and supervised hands-on training for registered delegates. The workshop aims to enhance surgical precision and practical skills in otological procedures, concluding with certificate distribution, awards and a valedictory function.

The three-day programme brought together experienced surgeons, robotic surgeons, anatomists, postgraduate residents and medical professionals to promote knowledge sharing, practical skill development and academic collaboration.

The integration of live robotic surgery, expert academic lectures, cadaveric dissection and supervised hands-on training makes the workshop a comprehensive educational initiative in advanced ENT and head and neck surgery.

Prof Jaimanti Bakshi and the organising team gave young surgeons and postgraduate trainees exposure to contemporary surgical practices while strengthening their fundamental anatomical knowledge and operative skills.