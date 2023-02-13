PGI leadership programme ends

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

The 5 day Executive Leadership Programme organised by the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI, in collaboration with National Taiwan University from February 5 to 10, successfully trained 12 senior officials from the National Health Mission, Uttarakhand, including Dr Vinita Shah, Director General of Health Services, and Dr Saroj Naithani, Mission Director, NHM, Uttarakhand.

This flagship programme was first of its kind leadership programme in the health sector in India designed for senior health officials. Senior officials of different states visited neighbouring countries and learn the good and replicable practices in the health sector, said Dr Sonu Goel, Programme Director and Professor at Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI.

Dr Vinita Shah expressed her gratitude to the PGI for organising such a vital programme.